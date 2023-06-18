One game after scoring 36 points in a 92-90 loss to the Fever, Marina Mabrey leads the Chicago Sky (5-6) on the road against the Washington Mystics (6-4) on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sky

The 75.7 points per game Washington puts up are 6.2 fewer points than Chicago allows (81.9).

Washington makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points lower than Chicago has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Mystics have a 2-0 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 44.4% from the field.

Washington's 31.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 0.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Chicago have shot from beyond the arc (31.8%).

The Mystics have put together a 4-0 record in games this season when the team hits more than 31.8% of their three-point shots.

Washington and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 0.4 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Injuries