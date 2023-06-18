The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski take the field against Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 69 games with a total this season.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-19 15-17 19-18 23-26 11-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.