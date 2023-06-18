Jack Suwinski and Blake Perkins take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday at American Family Field.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 208 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 298 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.392 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Ortiz has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Cubs L 11-3 Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo

