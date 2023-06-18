As they go for the series sweep, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) will clash with the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35) at American Family Field on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-160). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.61 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.64 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 20 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 5-8 record (winning only 38.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

