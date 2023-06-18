Bookmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 70 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .278/.346/.464 slash line so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.379/.424 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 11 5.0 3 4 4 5 2 vs. Orioles Jun. 6 5.0 6 2 2 9 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 6.0 6 3 3 3 2 vs. Giants May. 26 2.1 8 10 5 4 1 at Rays May. 21 6.0 5 3 3 4 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .266/.361/.423 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Twins Jun. 13 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Brian Anderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Anderson Stats

Brian Anderson has 52 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashing .225/.325/.390 on the season.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Pirates Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Twins Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

