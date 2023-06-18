Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Brewers on June 18, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has put up 70 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .278/.346/.464 slash line so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 41 walks and 24 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.379/.424 so far this season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 11
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (5-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 26
|2.1
|8
|10
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Ortiz's player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 30 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .266/.361/.423 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has 52 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI.
- He's slashing .225/.325/.390 on the season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.