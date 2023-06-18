The Milwaukee Brewers (36-34) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (5-6) versus the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (1-3).

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.61 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-3, 4.64 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has put together a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings over seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.

Ortiz has one quality start this season.

Ortiz is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in five innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.61, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.351 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Peralta has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 57th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

