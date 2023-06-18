Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .259 with seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this season (28 of 55), with multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (10.9%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (21.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.244
|.384
|OBP
|.316
|.444
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/11
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Peralta (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.61), 52nd in WHIP (1.351), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
