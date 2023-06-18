Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .259 with seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this season (28 of 55), with multiple hits 12 times (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (10.9%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (21.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .278 AVG .244 .384 OBP .316 .444 SLG .395 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/11 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings