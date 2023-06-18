The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .244.

In 57.8% of his games this year (26 of 45), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 45), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (20.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (24.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .260 AVG .226 .299 OBP .290 .411 SLG .403 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 12/4 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings