The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in nine games this season (14.8%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 41.0% of his games this season (25 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .281 AVG .246 .408 OBP .353 .396 SLG .447 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 22/22 K/BB 28/19 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings