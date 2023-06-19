The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 67), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this season, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .237 AVG .312 .333 OBP .355 .381 SLG .551 12 XBH 19 2 HR 6 17 RBI 23 21/16 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 6

