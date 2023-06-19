The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .265.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Bae has an RBI in 11 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 34 .277 AVG .255 .330 OBP .325 .373 SLG .321 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 22/7 K/BB 26/9 11 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings