Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while hitting .265.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 60 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Bae has an RBI in 11 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.255
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.373
|SLG
|.321
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|22/7
|K/BB
|26/9
|11
|SB
|9
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (6-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
