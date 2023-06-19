On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .256.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 43 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in four games this season (6.1%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.7% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (37.9%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .328 AVG .190 .368 OBP .228 .512 SLG .292 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 33/7 4 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings