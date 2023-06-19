The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Nico Hoerner and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has won 19 of its 44 games, or 43.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 70 games with a total.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-16 16-20 15-18 19-18 23-27 11-9

