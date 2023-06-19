Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Drew Smyly on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 300 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Pirates rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.394 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Osvaldo Bido will get the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing four innings and giving up one earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Away Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs - Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away - Edward Cabrera

