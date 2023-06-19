How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Drew Smyly on Monday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Pirates rank 17th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 21st in the majors with 300 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.394 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Osvaldo Bido will get the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing four innings and giving up one earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Julio Teheran
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
|6/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Edward Cabrera
