Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (33-38) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-36) at PNC Park on Monday, June 19. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (6-4, 3.82 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 33 times and won 18, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 10-7 (winning 58.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs won each of the five games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +650 - 4th

