Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rodolfo Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .263.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (21.4%), including five multi-run games (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.250
|.384
|OBP
|.327
|.444
|SLG
|.398
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/11
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 36th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.