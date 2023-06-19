On Monday, Rodolfo Castro (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .263.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (21.4%), including five multi-run games (8.9%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .278 AVG .250 .384 OBP .327 .444 SLG .398 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/11 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings