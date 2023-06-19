On Monday, Tucupita Marcano (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Marcano has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Marcano has driven in a run in nine games this year (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 25 .260 AVG .231 .299 OBP .301 .411 SLG .400 7 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 12/5 3 SB 1

