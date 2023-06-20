The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .385 this season while batting .264 with 43 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 87th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (14.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).

He has scored in 25 of 62 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .286 AVG .246 .419 OBP .353 .398 SLG .447 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 28/19 5 SB 2

