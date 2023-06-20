Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .172 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 42 games this season (45.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 42 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (21.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 42 games (19.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.180
|AVG
|.164
|.206
|OBP
|.246
|.230
|SLG
|.246
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks fourth, 1.036 WHIP ranks seventh, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
