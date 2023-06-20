Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 51 of 68 games this year (75.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Reynolds has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.242
|AVG
|.312
|.345
|OBP
|.355
|.383
|SLG
|.551
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|23
|21/18
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (8-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks fourth, 1.036 WHIP ranks seventh, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.