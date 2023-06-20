The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .233 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 124th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 49.2% of his games this season (30 of 61), with more than one hit 11 times (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .214 AVG .253 .331 OBP .373 .429 SLG .604 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 39/17 K/BB 35/17 4 SB 2

