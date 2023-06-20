Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .233 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 124th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 49.2% of his games this season (30 of 61), with more than one hit 11 times (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 22 games this year (36.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.214
|AVG
|.253
|.331
|OBP
|.373
|.429
|SLG
|.604
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|39/17
|K/BB
|35/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
