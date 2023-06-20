On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .256 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.0%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.4% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.0%.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .326 AVG .190 .365 OBP .228 .504 SLG .292 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 20/8 K/BB 33/7 4 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings