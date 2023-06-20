Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 20
On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .256 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.0%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.4% of his games this season, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.0%.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.326
|AVG
|.190
|.365
|OBP
|.228
|.504
|SLG
|.292
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|4
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Stroman (8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).
