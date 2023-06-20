Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (34-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (8-4) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-6).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have won in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 17-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (300 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

