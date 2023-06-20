How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Dansby Swanson and Andrew McCutchen will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 300 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.398 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Johan Oviedo (3-6) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Oviedo has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Julio Teheran
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-0
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
|6/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Edward Cabrera
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
