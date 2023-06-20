Dansby Swanson and Andrew McCutchen will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates' .244 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 300 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.398 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Johan Oviedo (3-6) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Oviedo has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Rich Hill Julio Teheran 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs - Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs - Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Edward Cabrera 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.