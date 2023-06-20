The Chicago Cubs (34-38) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) at PNC Park on Tuesday, June 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cubs (-130). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

The Cubs have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.

The Cubs have an 11-8 record (winning 57.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs won all of the six games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 17-17 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+180) Bryan Reynolds - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 5th Win NL Central +900 - 5th

