Pirates vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) will aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Chicago Cubs (34-38) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (8-4) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-6) will get the nod for the Pirates.
Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (8-4, 2.45 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-6, 4.40 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo
- Oviedo (3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.
- Oviedo has collected six quality starts this season.
- Oviedo has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.
Johan Oviedo vs. Cubs
- He will take the hill against a Cubs offense that ranks 17th in the league with 598 total hits (on a .247 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .395 (21st in the league) with 79 total home runs (18th in MLB action).
- Oviedo has an 8.31 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .381 batting average over one appearance.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- The Cubs' Stroman (8-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, a 2.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.036 in 15 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
- Stroman has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).
Marcus Stroman vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.398) and 67 home runs.
- The Pirates have gone 4-for-22 with two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
