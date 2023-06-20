At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

On offense, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers posted four wins at home last year and five on the road.

Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.

Also, Pickett rushed for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Highsmith posted 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3000 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +6600 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3000 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +5000 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3300 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

