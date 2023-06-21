Andrew McCutchen and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has recorded a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).
  • In nine games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with two or more RBI six times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 32
.286 AVG .246
.419 OBP .353
.398 SLG .447
5 XBH 11
3 HR 6
11 RBI 13
23/24 K/BB 28/19
5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
