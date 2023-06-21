Andrew McCutchen and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

McCutchen has recorded a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (14.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with two or more RBI six times (9.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .286 AVG .246 .419 OBP .353 .398 SLG .447 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 28/19 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings