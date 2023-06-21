Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .172 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 19 of 42 games this season (45.2%), Hedges has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In nine games this season (21.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .180 AVG .164 .206 OBP .246 .230 SLG .246 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings