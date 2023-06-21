Austin Hedges -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .172 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • In 19 of 42 games this season (45.2%), Hedges has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In nine games this season (21.4%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (19.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 22
.180 AVG .164
.206 OBP .246
.230 SLG .246
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 9
15/1 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
