On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .473, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 51 of 68 games this season (75.0%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with more than one RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .242 AVG .312 .345 OBP .355 .383 SLG .551 12 XBH 19 2 HR 6 17 RBI 23 21/18 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings