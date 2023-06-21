Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .473, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 35th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 51 of 68 games this season (75.0%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (23 of 68), with more than one RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.242
|AVG
|.312
|.345
|OBP
|.355
|.383
|SLG
|.551
|12
|XBH
|19
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|23
|21/18
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
