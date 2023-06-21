After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Calvin Mitchell and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Calvin Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Calvin Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

  • Mitchell hit .226 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Mitchell picked up at least one hit 36 times last year in 69 games played (52.2%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.5%).
  • He homered in 7.2% of his games in 2022 (five of 69), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mitchell drove in a run in 20.3% of his 69 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.3% of those games (three).
  • In 19 of 69 games last year (27.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Calvin Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 33
.274 AVG .168
.331 OBP .231
.436 SLG .242
11 XBH 5
4 HR 1
12 RBI 5
28/10 K/BB 24/8
1 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
