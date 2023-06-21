On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Santana has gotten a hit in 37 of 65 games this season (56.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 65), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.4% of his games this year, Santana has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 of 65 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .197 AVG .259 .290 OBP .336 .295 SLG .448 8 XBH 14 2 HR 4 11 RBI 23 27/16 K/BB 22/15 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings