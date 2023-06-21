At the moment the Washington Commanders are 21st in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Washington Betting Insights

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Commanders games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Commanders were 4-5. Away, they were 4-3-1.

Washington was 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

Brissett also ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Cody Barton delivered 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3300 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1400 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1400

