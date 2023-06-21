The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 44 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .228 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 129th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 30 of 62 games this season (48.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.7%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (17.7%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (35.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (12.9%).

He has scored in 22 games this year (35.5%), including six multi-run games (9.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .206 AVG .253 .320 OBP .373 .412 SLG .604 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 39/17 K/BB 35/17 4 SB 2

