On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.

In 56.5% of his games this season (35 of 62), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .264 AVG .255 .323 OBP .325 .356 SLG .321 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 26/9 11 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings