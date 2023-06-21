On Wednesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .259.
  • In 56.5% of his games this season (35 of 62), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 62 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in 11 games this season (17.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 34
.264 AVG .255
.323 OBP .325
.356 SLG .321
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
11 RBI 7
23/8 K/BB 26/9
11 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs will send Hendricks (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .226 batting average against him.
