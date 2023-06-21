Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .259 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 45 of 68 games this season (66.2%) Hayes has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.1% of his games this year, Hayes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.331
|AVG
|.190
|.369
|OBP
|.228
|.504
|SLG
|.292
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|21/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|4
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
