Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (35-38) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) at PNC Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on June 21.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (2-2) for the Cubs and Rich Hill (6-6) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

MLB Network

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a mark of 19-28 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (300 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule