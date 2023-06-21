The Chicago Cubs and Mike Tauchman will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen at PNC Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Pirates and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Pittsburgh's past four games has been 8.6, a stretch during which the Pirates and their opponents have gone under each time.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (41.5%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh has entered 47 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 19-28 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 72 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-18 16-20 15-18 19-20 23-28 11-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.