The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) carry an eight-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (35-38), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound, while Rich Hill (6-6) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-6, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (6-6) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 43-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.

Hill has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill will try to build upon a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18 and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in five games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.