Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rodolfo Castro (hitting .207 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .259.
- In 50.9% of his 57 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 10.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has an RBI in 11 of 57 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.270
|AVG
|.250
|.375
|OBP
|.327
|.432
|SLG
|.398
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|19/11
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.
