Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .138 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .169.
- In 19 of 43 games this season (44.2%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this year (20.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 43 games (18.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.175
|AVG
|.164
|.200
|OBP
|.246
|.222
|SLG
|.246
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Garrett (3-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.