The Cleveland Browns right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Browns and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game offensively last season (14th in NFL), and it allowed 331.5 yards per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Browns went 4-4 at home last season and 3-6 away from home.

Cleveland went 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, catching 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), completing 58.2% of his throws, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett compiled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1800 6 October 15 49ers - +1000 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3300 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1800 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1600 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

