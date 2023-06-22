Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .227 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with at least two hits 14 times (21.5%).

He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 23 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .197 AVG .259 .290 OBP .336 .295 SLG .448 8 XBH 14 2 HR 4 11 RBI 23 27/16 K/BB 22/15 4 SB 1

