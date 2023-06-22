Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Connor Joe (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .248 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- In 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%) Joe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has had an RBI in 17 games this season (26.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more runs eight times (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.261
|AVG
|.237
|.393
|OBP
|.297
|.420
|SLG
|.466
|10
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/17
|K/BB
|39/8
|0
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.