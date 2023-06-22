On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .255 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 69), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .321 AVG .190 .359 OBP .228 .489 SLG .292 16 XBH 8 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 23/8 K/BB 33/7 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings