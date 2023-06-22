Pirates vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (42-33) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.62 ERA).
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Marlins vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Pirates Player Props
|Marlins vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have been underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|@ Brewers
|L 5-0
|Mitch Keller vs Wade Miley
|June 18
|@ Brewers
|L 5-2
|Luis Ortiz vs Freddy Peralta
|June 19
|Cubs
|L 8-0
|Osvaldo Bido vs Drew Smyly
|June 20
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Johan Oviedo vs Marcus Stroman
|June 21
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Rich Hill vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 22
|@ Marlins
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Braxton Garrett
|June 23
|@ Marlins
|-
|Luis Ortiz vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 24
|@ Marlins
|-
|Osvaldo Bido vs Bryan Hoeing
|June 25
|@ Marlins
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Eury Pérez
|June 27
|Padres
|-
|Rich Hill vs Yu Darvish
|June 28
|Padres
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.