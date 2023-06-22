Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will look to beat Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starter, on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-140). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Pirates vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -140 +115 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have been underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Pittsburgh is 14-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 73 games with a total.

The Pirates have posted a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-19 16-20 15-19 19-20 23-29 11-10

