How to Watch the Pirates vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to step up at the plate.
Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 303 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Pirates rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.393 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has nine quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Keller has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-0
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
|6/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Yu Darvish
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
