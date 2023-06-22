The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 303 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Pirates rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.393 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (8-3) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has nine quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Keller has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.