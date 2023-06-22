The Miami Marlins (42-33) will rely on Luis Arraez when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, June 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.62 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 20, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 9-1 (winning 90% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+270) Connor Joe 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +1800 - 5th

