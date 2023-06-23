Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of those games.
- He has homered in nine games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.286
|AVG
|.239
|.419
|OBP
|.350
|.398
|SLG
|.436
|5
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|13
|23/24
|K/BB
|30/20
|5
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.09), 39th in WHIP (1.255), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
